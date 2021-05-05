The digital arm of Zee Group Zee Digital continues to reach new landmarks and strengthen its presence in the digital world crossing the 300 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) mark in April 2021. Zee Digital which is spread across 31 websites 20 brands and 12 languages has registered impressive growth of 4x in MAUs in the past two years and continues to lead the digital space among the top Indian media publishers. Zee Digital achieved over 310 million aggregate MAUs across its network in April 2021 up from only 75 million MAUs in April 2019 under the leadership of Rohit