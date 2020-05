According to the latest ComScore data, it’s a 134% growth for ZEE Digital, which comprises the Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group.

Zee digital, the online arm of ZEE Group, has been witnessing growth in leaps and bounds. In March 2020, it crossed the 150 million user mark on the ComScore. According to the latest ComScore data, it’s a 134% growth for ZEE Digital, which comprises the Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. In terms of growth, Zee Digital outperformed its top competitors, Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group and HT Media Group. All of them registered a double-digit growth. Times Group, Network 18, and India Today Group reported a growth of 48%, 20% and 56%, respectively in the month of March this year.

The main growth drivers for Zee Digital during March 2020 are its popular websites such as Zee Business, India.com, and Zee News. While Zee Business witnessed a growth of 160 per cent, India.com reported 113 per cent growth and for Zee News, the figure is 75 per cent. The Group’s entertainment website, BollywoodLife.com, tech website, BGR.in and health website Thehealthsite.com also contributed to the overall performance. BollywoodLife.com grew by 147 per cent, BGR.in saw 132 per cent growth and Thehealthsite.com registered 59 per cent growth in March 2020.

The growth of Thehealthsite.com has been driven primarily by originality and timeliness of the content. Apart from being well-researched, the in-depth features come with expert insights. Moreover, the site covers a variety of topics ranging from mental health, diseases and diet to fitness, beauty, pregnancy and relationship. All these have made it an instant go-to-health-guide.

Rohit Chadda, CEO, Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, expressed satisfaction about the performance of the digital arm and added that with our goals clearly outlined and strategic implementation, we are all geared up for the next 100 million users on our platforms.

In the month of March, Zee Digital moved to the 3rd spot in News and Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India. It also grabbed the 4th position for overall Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category crossing 125 Million unique users as per the January 2020 ComScore report.