ZEE Digital Concluded Zee National Achievers’ Awards 2022

The award show facilitated leaders from Automobile, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, Designs, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewelry, and Hospitality industry.

Zee Media Digital, the digital media publishing arm of Zee Group, organized the National Achievers' Awards 2022 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram on 28.07.2022. The event, carrying on the legacy of Zee Media, recognized the outstanding work/achievements by leaders from various domains. The awards also honored the spirit of change makers who overcame obstacles to create stories by their intelligence, diligence, path breaking performance and grit.

Addressing the audience at the event, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, said, "I am extremely impressed on how Zee Digital, which has become one of the fastest-growing digital media groups in India, acknowledges the excellent work of Industry leaders across different sectors. I would like to thank everybody who has been contributing to the development of the nation as a whole."

The awards witnessed the presence of many esteemed and renowned names such as Manoj Tiwari, Malini Awasthi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Prem Shukla, Ramesh Bidhuri, Shekhar Suman, Bhuvan Bam, along with Rithvik Dhanjani who hosted the event, and Neeti Paltawho kept the audience engaged and entertained with her performance.

Zee National Award winners comprised leaders from Auto, Retail, Real estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, Designs, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewelry, and Hospitality industry. This year's National Achievers' honorees include: Kalyan Jewellers (Business leader of the Year -Gems & Jewellery Industry); Genewin Biotech (Innovation in Agriculture & Climate change); M. Ponnaiyah Nageshwaran (Young Innovative Chancellor of the Year); Guvi (Most trusted Vernacular Edutech Brand); Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (Marketing Campaign of the year in Mutual Fund Category for Sapna in Progress Campaign); Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka (People's Philanthropist); Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre (Best Superspeciality Hospital in West India); Best Superspeciality Hospital in West India (Stock Market Expert); Ippo Pay Technologies (Most Promising Start-Up Fintech); TTK Prestige (Most Innovative Kitchen Appliances); Aanchal Thakur (Outstanding Performance in Winter Sports); Dr. Sameer Srivastava (Extrodinary service and contribution in the field of Cardiology); Padma Shri Dr. Atul Kumar (Legend in the field of Ophthalmology); Dr. Tapaswini Pradhan (Outstanding Humanitarian Service Award); RPS Group (Most promising Real Estate Developer in Delhi NCR); Space mantra (Most promising E- Commerce Brand in Infrastructure); Aaccho (Most promising premium brand in Ethnic Wear); Anamika (Most promising contemporary Feminist Poet in India); Astrotalk (Most Trusted Astrology Website Online); Himalayan Natives (Most Trusted Organic Food Brand); Gaurav Sarien (Exemplary work in the Technology and PaaS); Education World Society (Most Promising Education Cousultant in East); CakeoBite (Most promising Baker Online); Dr . Piyush Dwivedi , Nexgen Energia Ltd. (Most promising Innovation in Energy Conservation); Radical Minds (Customer Choice Award in the Contact Center & IT Industry); Bhutani Infra (Best Real Estate Developer); V - Connect Systems (Emerging Tech Start Up in CPAAS and Cloud Infra); BrickInfra (India's First - Roof Top & Custodian Service); Lalit Agarwal (Excellence in Organized Retail Marketing); Safe Life Foundation (Most promising non profit Road Safety Foundation); Havells (Best Innovative Lighting Solution); Citroen (Most promising Debutant - Automobile); Maruti (Tech Innovation of the Year); Hyundai (Most Promising Electric Vehicle - Hyundai Kona); Hero Motrocorp - Xpulse 200 4V (Most promising Dirt Bike); Nokia (Best Battery Experience); Bharti Airtel (Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year); MG Motor (Outstanding Contribution in taking Electric Mobility to Masses); Max HealthCare (Operational Excellence in Healthcare); Bhuvan Bam (Young Digital Achiever); Mr. Sanjay Kumar - Executive Director , HPCL (Sustainability Inniatives & innovation in deisgn & packaging); Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (Best 5G smartphone of 2022); Madhav Seth, President - Real Me (Global Pioneer in Tech); SKIDS (Most promising Pediatric Digital Health Start-Up); Mr. Ruchir Gupta (Most Innovative Stock Market Trainer); Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Most Trusted B2B SaaS Enterprise of the year); Bumchums (Most promising Digital presence in Retail and E-Commerce); Dr. Sandeep Chowdhury (Social Change Maker); Panchora (Emerging FMCG Brand); Mr. Sabyasachi Goswami (Most Versatile Business Leader of the Year); VideoVerse (Most Innovative Company in Video Editing Technology); Rajendra Singh (Changemaker of India); Padma Bhushan Bindeshwar Pathak (Outstanding contribution in Environmental Sanitation); Maya Vishwakarma (Outstanding contribution in Women Hygiene); Rahul Shinde (Most Promising presence in Fitness Brand); Organic India (Most Promising Organic Tea Brand); Croma (Best Multistore Brand); Mr. Ranjith Kumar - Head Marketing Air Asia (Digital Transformation Leader of the Year).

Speaking of the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO Digital, Zee Media Corporation Ltd. said, "Zee Media being a leading media house, understands the importance of felicitating change makers from various industries. We have always appreciated the incredible work done by these industry leaders. I thank the entire team for successfully concluding the Zee National Achievers Awards 2022. We are looking forward to introducing more award categories in coming years."

The award show was sponsored by LIC and CanaraBank.

About Zee Media Corporation Ltd: Zee Media Corporation Limited is one of India's leading media and entertainment companies with strong presence in the news and regional entertainment genres and is India's one of the largest News Network with 14 news channels in 10 different languages touching more than 300 million viewers and digital properties like zeenews.com and dnaindia.com.

