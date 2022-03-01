Zain Nadella, Son Of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Dies At 26: He Was Born With Cerebral Palsy

Zain Nadella succumbed to cerebral palsy. Read on to know all about this condition.

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya and his wife Anu, passed away Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. The software maker shared the sad news to its executive staff in an email, asking them to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately, Bloomberg reported.

"Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, wrote in a message to his Board. This message was shared with Microsoft executives, the report stated.

Last year, the Children's Hospital joined with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.

What is cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It's caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain, which can happen before birth, during birth, within a month after birth, or during the first years of a child's life, while the brain is still developing.

Earlier, it was believed that cerebral palsy was mainly caused by lack of oxygen during the birth process. Today, scientists think that this accounts for only a small number of CP cases.

Other factors that can lead to problems with brain development include: gene mutations, maternal infections, fetal stroke, bleeding into the brain in the womb or as a newborn, and infant infections that cause inflammation in or around the brain.

According to USCDC, cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in childhood.

Symptoms of cerebral palsy

Typically, signs and symptoms of cerebral palsy appear during infancy or preschool years and include problems with movement and coordination, speech and eating, development, and other problems. But the symptoms can vary greatly from person to person. It can affect the whole body, or one or two limbs, or one side of the body. According to Mayo Clinic, people with cerebral palsy can have:

Stiff muscles and exaggerated reflexes (spasticity)

Tremors or jerky involuntary movements

Slow, writhing movements

Difficulty walking, such as walking on toes, a crouched gait, a scissors-like gait with knees crossing, a wide gait or an asymmetrical gait

Delays in speech development

Difficulty speaking

Difficulty with sucking, chewing or eating

Delays in reaching motor skills milestones, such as sitting up or crawling

Learning difficulties

Some people might have intellectual disabilities, seizures, problems with vision, hearing, or speech, or joint problems.

There is no cure, but treatments can help improve function. So, it is important to begin a treatment program as early as possible.

"Treatment is largely supportive in the form speech/swallow therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy. Depending on the severity, some interventions can be done to control the stiffness(spasticity) of the limbs- Botulinum toxin injection and anti-spasticity medications, said Dr Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.

Early recognition of the problem and early initiation of therapy can significantly help in overcoming the disability associated with the disease, he added.