Yuzvendra Chahal Diagnosed With Dengue, Chikungunya, Out of Cricket Action For Weeks - Key Highlights

Yuzvendra Chahal Health Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal has confirmed that he has been out of cricket action after being diagnosed with dengue and chikungunya.

According to the reports, the leg-spinner has been sidelined in the domestic circuit since his last appearance for Haryana on November 30. The out-of-favour India cricketer was also absent from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where Haryana faced Jharkhand in Pune on Thursday.

This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...