At a time when the whole world is fighting the deadly coronavirus the news of its lasting impact is now doing the rounds. But what is it? And how this can be another reason for you to worry? For a selected group of people the COVID battle is a long journey. They are the long haulers who are trying to fight the battle against the coronavirus symptoms really hard. In the recent past data has revealed that many of these COVID patients are showing the symptoms of the disease for weeks and months. Researchers now have termed this as long-COVID. According to