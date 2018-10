In case you sleep too less or too much, you must watch this out. A recent study that appeared in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology showed that your sleeping hours may affect the risk of stroke differently depending on your race.

The study has revealed that black men who slept less than six hours per night were at a lesser risk to have a stroke compared to black men who were average sleepers. Interestingly, the tale was different for white men. Those white men who slept for over 9 hours were at a higher risk of getting stroke compared to white men who were average sleepers, highlighted a recent media report. However, no differences were found in stroke risk by sleep duration for black or white women.

“These results suggest that short and long sleep duration may have different consequences for people depending on race and sex. More research is needed to determine the mechanisms behind these relationships. In the meantime, this emphasizes how important it is to better monitor and control cardiovascular risk factors in middle-aged to older people who have long sleep periods,” reportedly said study author Virginia J Howard, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.