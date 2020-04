The novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, has wreaked havoc all over the world. Currently, the global toll of this virus has reached 1, 699, 595, including 106,138 deaths, according to the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO). In India, the number of confirmed COVID-19 (the infection caused by SARS-CoV-2) cases has jumped to 9,152. The death toll in the country, stands at 308. But unfortunately, there are a lot of ambiguities about the novel coronavirus and the way it behaves. That’s why experts and research bodies all over the world are struggling to find a cure and vaccine for COVID-19. In the absence of a well-defined treatment for the condition, the best way to protect ourselves from it is staying away from the risk factors. The recommended ways to do so is through social distancing, handwashing and face masks. Smoking cigarettes, it turns out, can potentially increase your risk of catching the COVID-19 infection.

SMOKING OFFERS MORE ENTRY POINTS TO THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

To understand how smoking increases our risk of catching the novel coronavirus, we first need to understand how it builds base in our body. The COVID-19 infection begins its journey at our ACE2 receptor. It is a protein that sits on the surface of our cells throughout the body, including our respiratory tracts. The novel coronavirus depends on this protein to multiply and spread. Preliminary research suggests that the smoke of cigarettes increases the number of ACE 2 receptors in your lungs. This is what makes you more susceptible to the COVID-19 infection. However, this is still a hypothesis, suggest researchers from all over the world. Scientific research also suggests that people who have quit smoking have 30 per cent lower levels of ACE2 receptors than current smokers.

SMOKING AND COVID-19: WHAT WHO SAYS

According to this world health body, smokers are more likely to be vulnerable to a hand-to-mouth transmission of the novel coronavirus. The virus may sneak into their system through the lips via the contaminated fingers and possibly the cigarette too. “Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness,” observes WHO.

Moreover, smoking products while smoking from a water pipe, people s often sharing the mouth pieces and hoses. This is another potential way of transmitting the COVID-19 infection. Conditions that increase your oxygen necessity or reduce your body’s ability to use it efficiently may increase your risk of any lung condition. COVID-19 is primarily a lung infection.

SMOKING AND OTHER INFECTIONS: THE LINK

Multiple evidences point to the fact that smokers have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and dying from COVID-19 infection. Apart from ACE2 receptors, there could be multiple factors that increase the COVID-19 risk factors of smokers. Smoking has been linked with numerous health conditions like compromised immune function and emphysema, a disease where the air sacs of the lungs get damaged. All these may worsen the COVID-19 infections, suggest some studies. Generally speaking, smokers are always more vulnerable to viral infections, thanks to their suppressed immune function, damaged tissues and chronic respiratory tract inflammation. In a significant study published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine, it has been found that smokers with COVID-19 are more likely to require intensive medical care than non-smokers. The research, which involved 1,000 patients, 12.3% of current smokers were admitted to an ICU, put on a ventilator or died. The figure was only 4.7% in case of non-smokers.

The first step is to avoid the factors that trigger your urge to smoke. We all know that stress is one of the major factors that drive you towards your pack of cigarettes. Practise yoga for stress alleviation. Focus on deep breathing exercises. Another potential trigger could be drinking. Stay away from alcohol for a while if you are on a mission to quit smoking. Also, take help from your family members while you are in this process. They will help you sail through it in the initial days. Hide your ash trays and lighters because they remind you of smoking.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus