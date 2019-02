A new research in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has pointed out that your exercise performance or physiological age is a better predictor of survival than your chronological age. This study concurs with numerous other research studies which say that exercise can help you prolong your life. But what it also proves is that it how you exercise is an important factor in deciding your longevity. How do you decide how well you have calculated? The researchers for this study developed a formula that can help calculate how effectively or poorly your exercise called A-BEST (Age Based on Exercise Stress Testing). According to a report in Science Daily, the equation uses exercise capacity, how the heart responds to exercise (chronotropic competence), and how the heart rate recovers after exercise. The researchers conducted an exercise stress test, which is used to detect heart problems. In a stress test, participants are made to walk on a treadmill. The difficulty level is them enhanced to make it progressively harder. This is how exercise capacity, heart rate response to exercise, and heart rate recovery is measured. This research proved that the A-BEST could be a better and more accurate indicator of estimated age based on exercise performance and hence could provide details about longevity.

Other factors that can predict how long you will live

Did you know that your uncles and aunts can hold the answer to your longevity? A research by from Netherlands’ Leiden University and the University of Utah, showed that the more long-lived relatives you have, the lower your hazard of dying at any point in life.

Another study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that increased cardiorespiratory fitness was directly associated with reduced long-term mortality particularly in older patients, aged 70 and above, and among those with hypertension.

Not just this, even your quality of semen can predict how long you will live. Men with two or more abnormalities in their semen were more than twice as likely to die over a roughly eight-year period as men who had normal semen, the study by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine found.