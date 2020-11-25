A recent study has shown that young people’s anxiety levels doubled during the Covid-19 lockdown. Also Read - COVID-19 virus survives on surfaces within thin films, says study

The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, revealed that the number of young people with anxiety doubled from 13 per cent to 24 per cent, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown

According to the authors, the findings suggested that there is a need to protect mental health at this time (especially managing anxiety) and support mental health services.

The study, using Bristol’s Children of the 90s questionnaire data, showed that young people (27-29 years) reported higher levels of anxiety during the early phases of the pandemic in the first national lockdown and this was higher than their parents.

Researchers also found that anxiety levels continued to remain high even when lockdown restrictions were eased in June and thus a similar situation may be expected this winter.

The findings also suggest that this could be worse for individuals with a history of mental health problems, women, and those who had experienced pre-pandemic financial problems.

These findings have been highlighted by Public Health England to help influence policy and the government’s understanding of the impact of Covid-19 on mental health.

There was no evidence that depression was higher overall, however, specific groups of individuals were more likely to experience greater levels of depression and anxiety during the pandemic.

Bristol’s Children of the 90s health study recruited 14,500 pregnant mothers in 1991-92 and has collected almost three decades of detailed health and lifestyle data about the mothers and their babies, who will soon be turning 30.

For this study, researchers compared participants’ previous years’ of data with findings from two 2020 Covid-19 questionnaires to understand the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

Certain groups within the study were at greater risk of increased anxiety and/or depression during Covid-19, even after accounting for their previous history of depression and anxiety.

Researchers did not find evidence of an elevated risk of anxiety in key workers or healthcare workers.

These findings were observed in both the younger and older generations and replicated in an additional group of over 4,000 Scottish individuals.

“The highly detailed Children of the 90s questionnaire data reveals a worrying rise in young people’s anxiety,” said study researcher Alex Kwong.

“This looks like it is due to the pandemic itself and potentially the societal and economic fallout caused by the lockdown measures used to control the spread of the virus,” Kwong added.

HERE IS HOW TO COPE WITH ANXIETY

Anxiety involves feelings of worry, fear, and apprehension. Anxiety is typically experienced on cognitive, emotional, and physical levels. For instance, when feeling anxious a person may have negative or disturbing thoughts.

Just stop and breathe

When anxiety flares, take a time out and think about what it is that is making you so nervous. Face and fight the reason that is making you anxious. Anxiety is typically experienced as worrying about a future or past event. So, the next time your anxiety starts to take you out of the present, regain control by sitting down and taking a few deep breaths. Breathing exercises are also good and extremely helpful, these are some powerful relaxation techniques that can help ease your body and mind of anxiety while turning your attention towards the present.

Help yourself understand what is bothering you

The physical symptoms of panic and anxiety, such as trembling, chest pain, and rapid heartbeat, are usually more apparent than understanding just what is making you anxious. However, to get to the root of your anxiety, you need to first figure out what is it that is bothering you. All you need to do in order o get to the bottom of your anxiety is to put some time aside to exploring your thoughts and feelings. Write a journal and self introspections might help too.

Eat a good and healthy meal

Food plays one of the most important roles in your life. Even when you are anxious, the first thing that you should be doing is to check your eating habits. Indulge in good and healthy meals that can help you stay fit from inside and can make you less prone to anxiety attacks.

Talk to someone

Tell friends and family you’re feeling overwhelmed, and let them know how they can help you. Talk to a physician or therapist for professional help.

Exercise and meditate regularly

Your mind and soul are under your control. Don’t believe it? Well, it is true actually. A person is more composed and lives a better-maintained life when the inner soul of that person is calm and peaceful. Meditation and a good exercise regimen can help you in this regard.

(With inputs from agencies)