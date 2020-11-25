A recent study has shown that young people's anxiety levels doubled during the Covid-19 lockdown. The study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry revealed that the number of young people with anxiety doubled from 13 per cent to 24 per cent during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown According to the authors the findings suggested that there is a need to protect mental health at this time (especially managing anxiety) and support mental health services. The study using Bristol's Children of the 90s questionnaire data showed that young people (27-29 years) reported higher levels of anxiety