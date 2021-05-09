It is a known fact that many patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection suffer health complications in the long run. But these complications are usually associated with severe disease. It is also more common among older patients. But now new research at the Appalachian State University highlights the possible long term health impacts of COVID-19 on young relatively healthy adults who were not hospitalized and who only had minor symptoms due to the virus. The journal Experimental Physiology published this study. Stiffness of arteries found in mild cases among healthy young adults Increased stiffness of arteries in particular was