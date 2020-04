One peculiarity of the current COVID-19 pandemic is that it seems to be sparing children. Even data shows that the percentage of children affected by the virus is very low. But this does not mean that children are immune to the disease. There are cases of children falling prey to the novel coronavirus. You must have also come across news reports where newborns have also been infected. So, all this brings us to the question of how you can save your child from the contagion.

According to a new study at the University of Pennsylvania, it is very important to breastfeed your baby during this time. Researchers provide guidance regarding breastfeeding and COVID-19 and reaffirms why it is of paramount importance to promote and protect the use of human milk and breastfeeding. This was published in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic and Neonatal Nursing.

Breastfeeding will protect your child, say experts

As you know, breastfeeding increases immunity and this can offer your little one some protection against the COVID-19 infection. Many national and international organisations are also speaking out in favour of breastfeeding because it is highly effective against infectious diseases. Experts say that breastfeeding strengthens the immune system of a child by directly transferring antibodies from the mother. This is a significant observation. Just because, we are in the middle of a pandemic, it does not mean that women will stop conceiving or that babies will not be born.

COVID-19 virus is not present in human milk

According to researchers of the abovementioned study, “While it is unknown if COVID-19-positive mothers can transmit the virus through milk, in limited studies the virus has not been detected in human milk.” Another reason that researchers put forward is the acute shortage of formula feeds and the increasing cost of infant formula food. They are of the view that people must use this pandemic as a way to increase the visibility of the critical role of human milk and breastfeeding for all families at all times. Researchers also exhort people to educate the public about the importance of the use of human milk and breastfeeding as lifesaving medical interventions.

But take precautions, says WHO

According to the World Health Organisation, if breastfeeding mothers have any symptoms, they must be careful to take extra precautions so that they don’t infect their little one. The premier health organisation says that it is important for such mothers to practice respiratory hygiene at all times and especially during feeding. Moreover, if you have any other symptoms like shortness of breath, then it is very important to wear a mask when you are near your child. You must also be careful to follow the other safety precautions diligently. Wash your hands before touching your child and keep surrounding clean. Hygiene is important. So make sure the baby’s bed and clothes are washed regularly and you can also use a disinfectant along with a mild detergent. These little measures will go a long way in keeping your child safe from the COVID-19 infection.