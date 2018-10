Buckwheat has an incredible amount of health benefits. It is gluten-free, is abundant in fibre, protein, iron and magnesium. Along with that, it contains all the eight essential amino acids and phytonutrients which can help you to stay healthy and hearty. Pavithra.N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, has come out with a magnificent eggless buckwheat banana muffins recipe, which you can relish this weekend!

Eggless buckwheat banana muffins

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Kuttu ka atta (Buckwheat flour)

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

• ¼ cup oil

• ½ cup light brown sugar

• 1 cup mashed banana

• ¼ cup yoghurt

• 1/3 cup chopped walnuts

Method:

• You should pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees F or 180 degrees celsius for 10 minutes.

• Then, line a muffin tray with cupcake liners and lightly grease it with oil.

• In a bowl, you should take buckwheat flour, baking soda and cinnamon powder. Mix it well.

• Take another bowl, add oil and light brown sugar and beat it well till it becomes creamy.

• Then, add mashed banana and yoghurt and mix well by beating it.

• Add walnuts and divide the batter into muffin tray.

• You should bake in pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

• Check whether it is cooked by inserting a toothpick, if the toothpick tends to come out clean then that means your yummy muffins are ready.

• Take them out from oven and cool them for a while.

• Serve!

Why you should try this recipe?