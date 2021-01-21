Coronavirus vaccines are here but does that mean we are safe? should we stop wearing masks? can we now move outside freely without maintaining social distancing? No we still need to follow the basic pandemic rules to keep ourselves safe from catching coronavirus. Yes staying indoors can be a good option but that’s not enough. Do you know Covid-19 can spread easily inside a closed room? You read it right. A new tool that was developed to calculate the risk of COVID-19 transmission in poorly-ventilated places has shown that when two people are in such spaces and neither is wearing