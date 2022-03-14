Yoga Mahotsav Kicks Off In The 100-Days Follow-Up To International Yoga Day: Know All About It

This campaign, which is organised by the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), will run for 100 days and culminate on the 8th International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2022.

Yoga Mahotsav, a 100-days long campaign, was inaugurated on Sunday by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (PSW) and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal. This campaign, which is organised by the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), will run for 100 days and culminate on the 8th International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2022. The campaign will cover as many as 100 cities d 100 organisations across the world.

Yoga: A symbol of India's heritage

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Yoga is the symbol of India's rich cultural heritage. The contribution of yoga in enriching our body and mind is immense. When Prime Minister Narendra Modiji gave his historic speech at UNESCO Headquarters, the UN decided to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga after almost all countries of the world applauded what Modiji said."

A symbol of peace and health

The minister went to say that yoga is fast becoming the symbol of peace and happiness, brotherhood and good health. He also added that the role of yoga in our modern lifestyle is significant as it helps alleviate illness, tackles depression and relieves mental stress. As Sonowal says, "Yoga has now become a world-wide phenomenon and everyone is embracing this great art of India. In this regard, India has taken the lead, which is why it is known as YogGuru. AYUSH ministry has been working tirelessly to sustain this global movement and will do everything possible to make both the Mahotsav and the Yoga Day great successes. I appeal everyone to join this movement and take the upcoming 8th edition of International Day of Yoga to the pinnacle of success."

Why you must practice yoga every day

If you practice yoga daily, you will see many positive effects on your body. A daily ritual of yoga will strengthen your control over your mind, body and soul. Here is how it helps you

Its builds up your strength

You become more flexible over time and tones your body

It makes you more confident

It is a great way to lose extra weight

You can also get rid of your stress and anxiety

It improves immunity and maintain a healthier lifestyle

It improves lung function and vitality.

