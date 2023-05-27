Yoga Mahotsav In Hyderabad Witnesses A Massive Participation Of 50,000 Enthusiasts

Yoga Mahotsav In Hyderabad

Thousands of people in Hyderabad join Yoga Mahotsav to commemorate 25 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2023.

As many as 50,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the NCC Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday to join the 'Yoga Mahotsav'. The event was organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush to commemorate the 25 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2023.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the event as the chief guest. Other dignitaries who attended the event include Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal; Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & DoNER, G Kishan Reddy; and Union Minster of State for Women & Child Development and Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

Padma Bhushan awardee and noted Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand; cine actors Srileela, Vishwak Sen, Krishan Chaitanya also graced the occasion.

Th participants performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), which was conducted by Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY.

Embrace Yoga to stay happy, healthy, and beautiful

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan encouraged people to embrace yoga to stay happy, healthy, and beautiful.

Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed joy that at the massive turnout in the Yoga Mahotsav to celebrate the cause of good health through Yoga. He stated that yoga got an unprecedented boost after the world started celebrating International Day of Yoga every year on 21 June.

G Kishan Reddy highlighted the role of Yoga in keeping one calm and focussed while appealing people to to embrace Yoga and keep doing it regularly to remain hale and hearty.

Dr Munjpara Mahendra stated that the ancient science of Yoga is becoming part and parcel of wellness journey of almost all nations in the world.

International Day of Yoga 2023

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2023 "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam".

On June 21, an Ocean Ring of Yoga will be created with yoga demonstrations at many ports and ships, with the help of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Many countries are expected to join hands in this exercise.

To celebrate International Day of Yoga 2023, yoga demonstrations will also be organized from Arctic to Antarctica with the participation of countries falling on or near the Prime Meridian line.

Yoga demonstrations will be seen on flight Decks of INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya in synergy. Additionally, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Road Organisation will jointly organize Yoga demonstrations at borders, coasts and Islands to form a Yog Bharatmala.

