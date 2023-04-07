Yoga Mahotsav: 100-Bedded Yoga & Naturopathy Hospital Coming Up In Dibrugarh

‘Yoga Mahotsav’ organized At Dibrugarh University Ground.

Students, yoga enthusiasts, politicians, and government officials practised Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) during the 'Yoga Mahotsav' organized at the Dibrugarh University ground.

On the occasion of World Health Day, thousands of people including students, yoga enthusiasts and government officials participated in the 'Yoga Mahotsav' organized at the Dibrugarh University campus. The event was organized by the Ministry of Ayush to commemorate the 75 days to International Day of Yoga. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that a 100-bedded Yoga & Naturopathy hospital will be set up at Dibrugarh.

The Yoga & Naturopathy Hospital will further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region and give a big boost to the traditional healthcare system in the region. It would be a one of its kind centre in the North-East and provide Yoga and naturopathy out-patient and inpatient treatments, the Minister said.

Additionally, an MoU has been signed between the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of Yoga practitioners, he added.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof (Dr) Manik Saha noted that yoga has scores of benefits to offer, and that event like 'Yoga Mahotsav' will help promote yoga among people, and help in building a better, healthier tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein sated that yoga has benefitted the world to become a healthier place.

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) performed at the Yoga Mahotsav

Other dignitaries who attended the event include Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas & MP of Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli; Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh; Health & Family Welfare Minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; former minister & Chairman, HOUSEFED, Bhabesh Kalita; Health & Family Welfare Minister of Manipur, Sapam Ranjan Singh; Minister of Power of Meghalaya, A T Mondal; Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika; and Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

International students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia & Korea also joined the Yoga Mahotsav. At the event, the participants performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) under the guidance of Dr Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY.