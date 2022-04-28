Yellow Alert Issued In Delhi: Temperature To Touch 46 Degrees, Extreme Heatwave From Today

The extreme weather conditions can be bad for vulnerable people such as -- infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases, IMD has warned.

Brace up! The temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 46 degrees in the upcoming few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The weather department has stated that Delhi is predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days. Taking cognizance of the situation, the IMD has also issued a Yellow AlertWarning in the state on Thursday.

According to the reports, the mercury at the Safdarjung Observatory is expected to breach the 43-degree mark today (Thursday) and touch 44 degrees Celsius by Friday. What is driving such extreme weather conditions in the city? The experts have attributed the extreme weather conditions in the regions of Northwest India to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the national capital saw a jump of two to three degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature at most places. Pitampura (43.6 degrees Celsius) and Mungeshpur (44.1 degrees Celsius) reeled under a searing heatwave. The weather stations at Najafgarh, Ridge, and Sports Complex recorded their maximum temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius, and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Yellow Alert Warning Issued - What Does This Mean?

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). As of date, the IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28.

Heatwave - Who Is At Risk of Health Complications?

The IMD has warned that the sudden change in the weather could lead to certain health concerns for vulnerable people such as --

Infants, The elderly, and People with chronic diseases -- in affected areas.

"Hence people of these regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc," it said.

Earlier this year, Delhi had recorded eight heatwave days, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010. Why is Delhi facing most of the heatwaves? If we closely take a look at the map of India, Delhi falls in the Core Heatwave Zone (CHZ) -- the most heatwave-prone areas in India -- along with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

Any relief in the upcoming days? The IMD has predicted that Delhi may also see a partly cloudy sky, light rain, and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph on Friday and Sunday, which may provide a temporary respite.

(With inputs from agencies)

