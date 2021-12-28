Yellow Alert Enforced In Delhi Amid Omicron Fear, More Curbs Announced: Know What Will Be Closed

Yellow Alert Enforced In Delhi Amid Omicron Fear: Know What Will Be Closed

Amid the rising number of cases associated with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday announced a 'yellow alert' in the state. Read on to know what is closed and what is open.

Amid rising fear of a third wave due to the highly transmissible Omciron variant of COVID-19 in India, the Delhi government has imposed 'yellow alert' - restrictions under Level 1 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP). This comes as Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to be over 0.5 per cent for the past few days.

Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi is mostly recording mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. That is why there is no reason to panic. However, to ensure that the infection rate does not rise exponentially, a few restrictions under level 1 (yellow alert) is going to be imposed as the positivity rate continues to be more than 0.5 per cent for the past two days."

CM Kejriwal also appealed to the people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour that includes wearing masks and maintaining a social and physical distance. Delhi is currently experiencing a heavy surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The city has also grabbed the first spot in the list of states worst affected by the newly detected Omicron variant.

Yellow Alert Issued In Delhi -- Know All About It

Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) - approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in July this year, to tackle the worsening condition of the state during the second wave of COVID-19.

GRAP decides which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases. According to the GRAP, there will be four levels of colour-coded alerts namely, yellow, amber, orange, and red.

Delhi residents will have to face more stringent restrictions as the alert has been sounded on Tuesday.

A yellow alert is declared when the infection rate reaches a mark of 0.5 per cent positivity for two consecutive days.

Essential shops, salons, bars, construction, and manufacturing will function as usual.

However, non-essential shops and malls will be operated on an odd-even basis from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Schools and colleges will remain closed.

Night curfew will remain in place till further notice. (11pm-6am in Delhi).

Halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses.

Malls will be open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed.

Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools will also be closed in a yellow alert.

Religious places will remain open but no visitors will be allowed to enter.

(With inputs from Agencies)