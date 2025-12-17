Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: India Opener Hospitalised With Acute Gastroenteritis, Undergoes Scans And Advised Rest

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis. He underwent medical scans and has been advised complete rest.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, right after experiencing severe stomach pain shortly after Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Super League match against Rajasthan in Pune. Yashasvi suddenly suffered a stomach cramp during the match, which intensified once the match concluded, prompting team officials to take him to Aditya Birla Hospital in Primpri-Chinchwad for urgent medical care. Known for his amazing batting and match-winning abilities, Jaiswal's sudden health issue has raised concern among fans and the Indian cricket team. Early medical care were carried out to determine the exact cause of his discomfort, and steps have been taken to ensure he received the best possible care while his condition is monitored closely.

What Happened To Yashasvi Jaiswal

At the hospital, the doctor diagnosed Jaiswal with acute gastroenteritis, a condition involving inflammation of the stomach and instine, which can lead to cramps, nausea, pain, and dehydration. The problem was confirmed after a series of tests including CT scans and ultrasound, were conducted to diagnose any serious issue and access the extent of his symptoms. Medical staff monitoring the treatment include intravenous medication, to stabilise his condition. At this stage, reports suggest there are no indications of severe complications, and he responded to treatment under close supervision.

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Play the Next Match?

Following the medical reports, Yashasvi Jaiswal have been advised to rest and continue treatment, with doctors, emphasising the importance of recovery before resuming training or competitive play. Although BCCI has not issued any official statement yet, but team and medical officials are expected to keep fans updated as his condition improves. Give the timing of this episode during domestic cricket sessions and head of major upcoming projects like the IPL 2026, paying attention to Jaiswal's health is very important, fans are hoping for his speedy and full recovery so that he can join the match in full form without any medical effects. Recovery will be a new home for fans that love cricket and his gameplay during the match. Condition like this can emerge any time so paying attention to your health is really very important.