live

XBB 1.5 Variant Cases Rise To 8 in India: 9 Unusual COVID Symptoms of ‘Most Transmissible’ Strain Yet

XBB 1.5 Variant Cases Rise To 8 in India: 5 COVID Symptoms of ‘Most Transmissible’ COVID Strain Yet

XBB 1.5 is the latest subvariant of COVID's Omicron that is currently driving the coronavirus cases in the United States.

COVID-19 Live Updates | The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data has stated that India has one more case of COVID-19's XBB 1.5 strain. This Omicron strain is responsible for the surge of cases in the United States. In the report, INSACOG said that the XBB 1.5 variant is taking the overall number of such cases in the country to eight.

XBB 1.5 is the latest subvariant of COVID's Omicron that is currently driving the coronavirus cases in the United States. According to the data, the XBB 1.5 variant of Omicron is responsible for 40.5% of new COVID infections in the USA. Scroll down to know the various symptoms associated with this variant: sore throat, headache, hoarse voice, cough with phlegm, muscle cramps, loss of smell, blocked nose, and runny nose.

Meanwhile, INSACOG has also warned about the BF.7 variant of Omicron which is slowly spreading in India. As on date, nine cases of BF.7 strain have been confirmed in India. Out of these, 4 West Bengal, two each in Gujarat and Haryana, and one in Odisha.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID developments.

LIVE UPDATES