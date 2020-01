According to news reports, the World Health Organisation has identified the Wuhan coronavirus as ‘high risk’. The disease, which has so far cause more than 100 fatalities in China, has not been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by this premier organization. According to WHO officials, they are closely monitoring the situation and have established hotlines to health ministries of the South Asian countries.

WHO had earlier on January 23 set up an Emergency Committee to oversee the virus. It has formulated plans and prepared interim guidance on case detection, testing, clinical management of cases, infection prevention and control during health care. They also have guidelines for home care for people suspected to have the virus, and guidance on reducing transmission.

Preventive measures across the world

Governments across the world are gearing up to deal with and prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. China has quarantined Wuhan and other areas in the country where the virus has already spread to. Other countries are trying their best to identify people who may have been infected. People who have been to China recently are being encouraged to come forward for testing. Suspected patients are being isolated, and samples taken from them are being sent for lab tests. Airports have also received guidelines on screening of passengers. Since this is a highly-contagious disease, no government of any country around the world is leaving anything to chance.

What you can do

Be alert to symptoms of common to severe respiratory illnesses. Usual signs of this disease are fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia. In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure and death. You must keep yourself safe by washing hands with soap and water, avoiding touching face with unwashed hands and staying home if feeling ill. Avoid crowded places and wear masks if you visit public places. If you know anyone who has been to China recently, encourage that person to inform health officials even if he does not have any symptoms. In some cases, symptoms can appear as late as 3 weeks after exposure.

With inputs from IANS