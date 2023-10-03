Worst Dengue Outbreak Grips Bangladesh, Death Toll Crosses 1000 Mark: Is India Ready For Another Virus Attack?

Worst Dengue Outbreak Grips Bangladesh, Death Toll Crosses 1000 Mark: Is India Ready For Another Virus Attack?

Dengue death toll crosses 1000-mark.

In the last couple of weeks, several countries have witnessed a sharp surge in Dengue cases. One of the worst-hit nations at the moment is Bangladesh. With over 1,000 deaths, all associated with dengue fever, Bangladesh is currently fighting the worst dengue virus outbreak. As per the official data, more than 3,800 people are still admitted to hospitals, with severe symptoms of the disease.

Of the new cases, 629 were reported in Dhaka city, and over 2,500 were reported from various other parts of the country.

Speaking to the media, officials said, "A total of 9,357 dengue patients, including 3,120 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 206,288 dengue cases and 195,925 recoveries this year".

TRENDING NOW

The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of countries to virus attacks. It is also a wake-up call for India to prepare for another possible virus outbreak. Let's take a quick look at the data, and understand how India is preparing for another virus attack, after successfully warding off the lethal COVID-19 virus.

Is India Prepared For The Rising Dengue Challenge?

Dengue fever is once again on the rise across several states in India, prompting health officials to intensify their efforts to combat the spread of the disease. Some of the worst-hit states include - Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the real challenge at the moment is not to just contain the virus, but to make sure the availability of platelets for those who are fighting the symptoms of this deadly virus.

The strain of Dengue virus that is wreaking havoc in India is DENV-2. The variant is capable of causing a sudden drop in blood platelet count. "With the surge in dengue cases, the demand for platelets has spiked significantly, leading to a shortage of this crucial blood component. Blood banks in affected areas are constantly seeking the government's help in fighting the worsening situation," Dr Hiranta Kumar Singh told TheHealthSite.com.

You may like to read

India is susceptible to virus attacks due to a number of variables, including its vast population, high population density, and poor healthcare system (since not everything is available in all parts of the country). Several mosquito-borne illnesses, such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, are also present in India. However, seeing the rise of cases in Bangladesh, it is important to know how India is bracing for another virus outbreak.

"In order to be ready for a potential virus outbreak, the Indian government has increased hospital beds and trained medical personnel. But there is still a lot of work to be done," said Dr Singh. Highlighting the urgent need to revamp the medical structure of the country, Dr Singh said, "India needs to invest in its public health system to improve access to healthcare and disease surveillance. There is also an urgent need to educate the people of the country about how the virus spreads and what all a person can do to stay safe from the virus attack."

RECOMMENDED STORIES