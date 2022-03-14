Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In 2 Years: China Locks Down City of 17 Million As Infection Cases Triple

This is so far the worst battle the country has fought since the Wuhan outbreak, and experts are assuming that the recent surge in the cases is majorly due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19

China, the country which saw the emergence of the COVID-19 virus for the first time in 2019, is now back to fighting the virus in its worst outbreak ever. According to the reports, China's high-tech Shenzhen city, which has a population of over 17 million, was the latest to shut down to control the surge of COVID-19 cases, as the government scrambled to contain the worst outbreak of virus cases in the last two years.

The country reported 1,100 domestic infections on Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed. The tally has ballooned from just over 300 cases a day in less than a week, presenting a significant challenge to China's ongoing, zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Speaking to the local media, the country's health officials said that the COVID infection numbers in China's latest infection surge are low compared with other countries and with Hong Kong, which reported more than 32,000 on Sunday. But mainland authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy and have locked down entire cities to find and isolate every infected person.

This is so far the worst battle the country has fought since the Wuhan outbreak, and experts are assuming that the recent surge in the cases is majorly due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which had triggered the third wave in India, a few months back. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the highly mutated version of the coronavirus which carries over 32 worrisome mutations that helps the variant to infect the fully vaccinated individuals at a faster rate, compared to the other previous strains.

Apart from total lockdowns, authorities are also imposing local curbs on schools, restaurants, malls, and other public places to control the spread of the virus. To contain the spread of the virus, the government is also making it mandatory for all outbound travelers from Shenzhen to submit negative nucleic acid test results taken within the previous 24 hours.

The coronavirus is said to have first broken out in Wuhan in December 2019 before it spread to almost all parts of the world. In Shanghai, China's most populous city with 24 million people, the number of Covid-19 cases in the latest surge rose by 15 to 432. The city government called on the public not to leave unless necessary.

Talking to the media about the current situation and how people should keep themselves safe, Shanghai mayor Gong Zheng said, "It is necessary to take more accurate and effective prevention and control measures, track down the source and do screening work deeply and thoroughly, (and) scientifically and accurately (to) delimit close contact."

(With inputs from Agencies)