Worried About How To Work Out With Masks On? Worry Not, It Is Safer Than You Think

Worried About How To Work Out With Masks On?

Masks are a predominant part of our daily lives now, but is it okay to wear them at the gym? Here is what the experts say.

After months of working out in front of your laptop, nothing feels better than that outdoor run even if it is 100 degrees outside. But with masks becoming a predominant part of our lifestyles, it is recommended to wear them everywhere, including while working out. They might seem like an inconvenience when it comes to getting sweaty, but you need to wear them if you do not wish to expose yourself and those around you to coronavirus. Yes, wearing a face mask might make it harder to breathe while you work out, but it won't be harmful, says a new study.

Wearing A Mask During Exercise Safe For Healthy People

A new study published in the journal Sports Health found that wearing a face mask during intense exercise is not harmful to healthy adults, could even stop Covid-19 from spreading indoors. For the study, participants walked or ran for 60 minutes at low to moderate intensities in a 90-degree Fahrenheit environment.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut studied different kinds of face masks, including a surgical mask, an N95 respirator, a gaiter (one that covers the neck and goes over the nose and mouth, and a sport mask. When compared to the group that did not wear a face mask, none of them significantly elevated body temperature or heart rate.

Ayami Yoshihara, director of Sport Safety at UConn's Korey Stringer Institute, "Before this study no one knew if wearing a mask in the heat would add additional stress to an exercising individual. While we know masks are important to prevent transmission of Covid-19, we did not know if exercising with a mask in the heat, where your body is already managing additional stressors, would impact safety."

You Might Experience Breathing Discomfort, But No Severe Affects

The researchers inserted a sensor both on the inside and outside the face masks of the participants and measured the humidity and temperature as well. After analysis, they discovered that as the materials absorbed more sweat and water vapour from breathed air, the sports mask and gaiter became much more humid. While there was a link between reported discomfort and body temperature and heart rate during exercise with a face mask due to changes in humidity and temperature inside the mask, there was no link between reported discomfort and body temperature or heart rate.

Do Low To Moderate Exercise In The Heat

According to Yoshihara, it is safe to use masks during low to moderate-intensity exercise in the heat. So, people who perform high-intensity exercise should be careful and ask for advice to avoid problems. In case you feel lightheaded or dizzy, stop exercising immediately and go somewhere from other people so you can remove your face mask and breathe. You can also bring a couple of spare masks with you if your makes become saturated with moisture. Do not overstrain yourself, and be cautious while you exercise with your mask on.

