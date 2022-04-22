World's Longest Known Covid-19 Infection: UK Patient Tested Positive For The Virus For 505 Days

Immunocompromised patients are likely to suffer from persistent COVID-19 infections as well a have poor outcomes.

Covid-19 infection can persist for more than a year in some patients. The viral infection lasted for 505 days in a UK patient. The researchers at the King's College London and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust believed that it is the world's longest known Covid infection. Before this, the longest Covid infection was thought to be 335 days.

The researchers studied nine immunocompromised patients who continued to test positive for Covid infection for at least eight weeks, between March 2020 and December 2021. They found that, on average, the viral infections persisted for 73 days, but two patients had persistent infections for more than a year.

Of these nine patients, five survived. Among the survivors, two cleared the infection without treatment, two after treatment with antibody therapies and antivirals, but one individual has ongoing infection.

The researchers said that the patient had been infected for more than one year (412 days recorded at their last follow-up in early 2022). The person has been treated with monoclonal antibodies. If this person remains positive at their next follow-up appointment, it would be then the longest known infection.

Causes for persistent COVID-19 infections

According to the researchers, all the patients they studied had weakened immune systems due to organ transplantation, HIV, cancer, or medical therapies for other illnesses. Five of these patients also developed at least one mutation seen in variants of concern. Some individuals had multiple mutations associated with Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants, they said.

The finding supports the idea that new variants of the viruses may develop in immunocompromised individuals, noted first author Luke Blagdon Snell, of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

Gaia Nebbia from the Trust emphasised that new treatment strategies are urgently needed to clear persistent COVID-19 infections in immunocompromised patients, and it may also help prevent the emergence of variants.

With inputs from IANS

