India is all set to start the world’s biggest mass vaccination drive and the authorities are leaving n stones unturned to make sure that everything happens in a smooth manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that India is entering into a decisive battle against COVID-19 as the country prepares for the 'Made in India' vaccination drive from January 16. Making the closing remarks at the meeting with the Chief Ministers on COVID-19 vaccine roll-out the Prime Minister said that public representatives are not in the priority list and the first round of vaccines will be given to the