Worlds First Swallowable Capsule For Weight Loss Launched In India

World's first swallowable weight loss balloon capsule launched in India; Allurion claims that people can lose around 14 kgs within 16 weeks.

Indian company Allurion has launched the worlds first swallowable gastric balloon capsule which will help in weight loss. As stated by the company at a press conference, this capsule is the first medical wight-loss device approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). This capsule has been launched in almost 55 countries all around the world. This capsule was founded in 2009, currently Allurion has launched a complete program for weight loss which includes this capsule, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, a remote patient monitoring solution powered by the Allurion Iris AI platform that includes the Allurion Mobile App, Connected Scale and Health Tracker.

Necessity Of This Capsule

The National Family Health Survey conducted in 2019-21 stated that there has been a significant in obesity in India from 21 per cent to 24 per cent among women and 19 to 23 per cent among men. This date comprises of the data from the year 2016 to 2021. The reason cited for this is increasing sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, lack of safe and effective treatments and many more. All of these factors together is increasing the rate of obesity among people. Obesity is also leading to serious health consequences like diabetes and heart diseases.

Benefits Of The Capsule

According to the company, this weight loss capsule has actually helped people loose weight in more than 50 countries. Almost over 100,000 patients were treated with this and it has been successful in weight maintenance, weight loss and also type 2 diabetes remission.

This program that is being carried out by Allurion is especially suited for people who are absolutely unable to loos weight even after, diet and exercise and who do not want to undergo endoscopy and invasive surgery. However, in rare cases, the balloon may have to be removed through endoscopy or surgery. It may also be suitable as a treatment for weight-related co-morbidities including diabetes, infertility, or cardiovascular disease, the makers claim.