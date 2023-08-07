World's First Pill To Treat Postpartum Depression Receives US FDA Approval

World's First Pill To Treat Postpartum Depression Receives US FDA Approval

According to recent reports, USA has officially approved the manufacture of the first oral pill to treat postpartum depression.

The new pill that is supposed to treat postpartum depression has finally received its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to reports, this pill will help relieve symptoms of depression in only three days. This is the first oral pill designed to treat this health issue faced by women. Earlier, PPD was treated through IV injections give by health care experts only. The manufacturers of this new drug stated that the pill will be made available this year itself.

PPD is a condition that is experienced by almost half a million women in the US each year. According to the data, one in seven women experience severe symptoms in the country. This condition is similar to symptoms of depression but it may also be more severe for some women. The symptoms are: sadness, loss of energy, suicidal thoughts, decreased ability to feel pleasure, or cognitive impairment, according to the FDA.

All About The Pill

Experts say that this medicine will help women cope with extreme and complicated emotions which can also become life threatening sometimes. Clinical trials showed the pill helped to significantly reduce depressive symptoms within three days. The FDA said that the effect of the medication was maintained at four weeks after the last dose. Here is what you need to know about the pill:

TRENDING NOW

This pill is a synthetic version of allopregnanolone, which is a naturally occurring by-product of the hormone progesterone.

The pill acts on GABA receptors in the brain. GABA receptors are a major signalling pathway that helps regulate stress and mood in a person.

GABA is known to calm the nervous system .

. People who experience major symptoms of stress and depression may have low levels of this chemical in their body.

Side Effects Of The Pill

Experts state that this pill has been proven to be effective but it also comes with certain side effects such as:

Drowsiness,

Dizziness,

Diarrhoea,

Fatigue,

Common cold, and

Urinary Tract Infection.

RECOMMENDED STORIES