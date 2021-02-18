Britain is set to launch the world's first Covid-19 human challenge study in which healthy adults would be deliberately exposed to the novel coronavirus. The Imperial College London the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and the clinical company hVIVO will jointly conduct the study. It will be backed by a government investment and the country's clinical trials ethics body has already given its approval. As part of the study scientists will deliberately infect around 90 healthy adult volunteers with Covid-19 in a safe and controlled environment Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday quoting an announcement from the Imperial College