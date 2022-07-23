World's First Anti-Malaria Vaccine, Salmonella Outbreak In The US: Top 5 Headlines Of The Day

From launching of the World's first anti-malaria vaccine to CDC linking small turtles to Salmonella Outbreak in the US, here are five health news that made headlines today.

World's First Anti-Malaria Vaccine Launched In Africa

People in three African countries, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, will be the first to receive the world's first anti-malarial vaccine, outside the clinical trials. Dubbed Mosquirix, the vaccine is made by the well-known company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). People will be given four doses of this vaccine. While the price of the vaccine has not been revealed yet, it is expected to be quite expensive.

TRENDING NOW

Salmonella outbreak in the US linked to small turtles

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned against buying and keeping small turtles (shells less than 4 inches long) as pets as cases of salmonella infections increases in the country, affecting mostly children. The agency has linked the multistate salmonella outbreak to small turtles purchased from online stores, despite a federal law banning the sale of small turtles as pets. People have been advised to exercise caution while handling pet turtles, as they can carry Salmonella germs in the droppings.

You may like to read

Swine Flu Death Confirmed In Delhi

Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has confirmed the died of a 38-year-old youth due to swine flu. The deceased, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was brough in critical condition and admitted to the ICU. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the disease on July 20 during treatment. Till now, two cases of swine flu have been reported in the national capital. This year, so far, maximum cases of swine flu (142 cases) are reported from Maharashtra, where 7 deaths have been registered due to swine flu.

India Records Over 21,000 New COVID-19 Cases

India registered 21,411 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday morning. In the same period, the country witnessed 67 deaths related to the viral infections. The daily count slightly dropped from the previous day, when the country logged 21,880 infections However, the number of new cases has gone up in the national capital. Delhi recorded 712 new infections in the last 24 hours, which has increased the infection rate from 4.06 per cent to 4.47 per cent. There was one death due to corona in the city in 24 hours.

WHO Releases Global COVID-19 Vaccination Update

A large number of health workers and older people in low-income countries remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to the WHO's Global COVID-19 Vaccination Update. Only 28 per cent of older populations and 37 per cent of health care workers have been vaccinated with their primary series in these countries, it said. Further, it stated that 27 of WHO's Member States are yet to begin a booster dose program, and 11 of these are low-income countries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES