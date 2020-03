Water accounts for 70% of our body weight. It is a constituent of blood and other vital body fluids.

Water is key to life. All plants and animals need water to survive. Without water there would be no life on earth. Our body needs water to stay hydrated and work properly. Considering the importance of water in our lives and the need for preserving it for future, the world celebrates Water Day every year on this day.

World Water Day, which is held annually on 22 March, focuses on the importance of freshwater and the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The day is also celebrated to raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water.

The idea for this international day originated in 1992, the year in which the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro took place. That same year, the United Nations General Assembly declared to observed 22 March of each year as World Day for Water, starting in 1993.

The theme for World Water Day 2020 is water and climate change – and how the two are inextricably linked. The campaign stresses on efficient use of water to help reduce floods, droughts, scarcity and pollution, and fight climate change.

Drinking enough water is vital for optimal health

Water accounts for 70% of our body weight. It is a constituent of blood and other vital body fluids. Water plays many roles in your body, such as maintaining electrolyte balance and blood pressure, lubricating joints, regulating body temperature, and promoting cell health.

Generally, it is recommended that a normal healthy person should drink about 8 glasses (2 litre) of water per day. However, the true amount of water intake depends upon several factors, including gender, age, level of activity and environment.

As per the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), men need to consume 125 ounces (3,700 ml) and women about 90 ounces (2,700 ml) of fluid per day, including the fluid from water, other drinks, and foods.

Ways to up your water intake

First, it’s important to understand your body’s fluid needs. Simply drinking water to quench your thirst will ensure your body’s fluid needs. However, your fluid requirement would be more if you exercise regularly, work outside, or live in a hot climate. Drinking enough water is vital for optimal health. Lack of water may lead to many health complications. If you’re not drinking enough water, follow these simple ways to increase your daily intake of this zero-calorie drink: