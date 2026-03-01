live

World War 2026 LIVE Updates: Pakistan, Iran, Israel, Afghanistan, Dubai On High Alert - How Such Conflicts Impacts Healthcare Systems

Iran-Israel-US War 2026 LIVE Updates: War disrupts healthcare systems and public health severely. Read on to know more.

Israel Iran War Live Updates: How To Manage War Anxiety During Such Attacks - Tips To Follow

Iran-Israel-US War LIVE Updates: The United States of America and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday (February 28). Iran responded to the attacks with missile and air strikes across the region, including in Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq. While there has been an ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, it was intensified by US sanctions and recent military escalations involving Israel. While the physical injuries are very much visible during such conflicts, one should never underestimate that these wars can also put stains on the healthcare system. Stay tuned with us for all the latest war reports and updates.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES