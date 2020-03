The treatment will depend on whether you have latent TB infection (LTBI) or active TB disease.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a preventable and curable disease, but unfortunately it is also one of the leading causes of death worldwide. As per WHO, tuberculosis kills over 4000 people each day. In India, about 220,000 people die due to tuberculosis. Sadly, India accounts for about a quarter of the global TB burden. TB is responsible for the death of every third AIDS patient in India. The world is observing Tuberculosis Day today to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences of TB.

It also marks the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis. The theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2020 is “It’s time.” The theme highlights the importance of a renewed commitment to end the global TB epidemic.

What is tuberculosis and what causes it?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that often affects the lungs (pulmonary TB). It can affect other parts of the body, such lymph nodes, kidneys, bones, joints, etc. (extrapulmonary TB). People who are malnourished or underweight are at higher risk of getting tuberculosis. They are also more susceptible to reinfection or relapse of TB after treatment. This is because a weak immune system can’t fight those tough tuberculosis bacteria.

The disease is spread through the air when a person with untreated TB disease coughs or sneezes. Infection may occur, if you breathe in TB germs. In case you’re were exposed to someone with tuberculosis, and you think that you may have the disease, call your doctor.

Tuberculosis Tests

Your doctor will do a skin or blood test to determine if you have the disease or not. The treatment will depend on whether you have latent TB infection (LTBI) or active TB disease.

TB Skin Test

Also known as the Mantoux tuberculin skin test, the TB skin test is the most commonly used method to diagnose tuberculosis. Doctors inject a small amount of fluid called tuberculin just below the skin in your forearm. This fluid contains some inactive TB protein. After 2 or 3 days later, you doctor will see if you’ve had a reaction. A raised, hard bump or swelling on your arm, indicates that the test is positive. This means the TB germs are in your body.

TB Blood Tests

Blood tests, also called interferon gamma release assays (IGRAs), work by measuring your response to TB antigens. If the results is positive, it means you’ve been infected with TB germs.

Chest X-ray

If the skin or blood TB test turns out to be positive, your doctor may give you a chest X-ray. This is done to look for spots on your lungs or any changes caused by TB.

Sputum smear or culture test

Your doctor may also take a sputum smear or culture test. The test involves taking a sample of the mucus to find id it has TB bacteria.