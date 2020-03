Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) kills over 4000 people each day. World Tuberculosis Day is observed across the world today to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences of TB. This annual event also commemorates the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis.

The theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2020 is “It’s time.” The theme highlights the importance of a renewed commitment to end the global TB epidemic. As we observe the World Tuberculosis Day 2020 today, we have made a small effort to aware people on how to avoid the spread of TB. Read on to know how to help yourself and others when you have the disease.

How is TB spread?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that often affects the lungs (pulmonary TB). It can affect other parts of the body, such lymph nodes, kidneys, bones, joints, etc. (extrapulmonary TB). People who are malnourished or underweight are at higher risk of getting tuberculosis. They are also more susceptible to reinfection or relapse of TB after treatment. This is because a weak immune system can’t fight those tough tuberculosis bacteria.

The disease is spread through the air when a person with untreated TB disease coughs or sneezes. Infection may occur, if you breathe in TB germs. In case you’re were exposed to someone with tuberculosis, and you think that you may have the disease, call your doctor. A TB skin test or blood test can determine if you have the disease or not. If you are diagnosed with the disease, you need to keep in mind certain things to avoid spreading to other people.

What you must do if you have TB

The treatment will depend on whether you have latent TB infection (LTBI) or active TB disease. While you’re being treated for active TB, you should stay at home to avoid infecting others with the TB bacteria. Also,

Separate yourself from your family members or roommates.

Always use a tissue while coughing or sneezing. Throw the used tissue away in a closed plastic bag.

Air out your room as much as possible. The bacteria breed more in small, enclosed spaces.

Take your medicine exactly as prescribed, and as long as it’s needed

Only when your doctor says you’re no longer infectious, you can return to work, school, and a regular social life.

What to avoid when you have active tuberculosis

If you have active TB, you should avoid eating certain foods and use of some substances. When you have TB,