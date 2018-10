A 37 year old man named Hrishikesh Rane suffered stroke in 2016 and was almost paralysed but after cell based treatment by Dr Pradeep Mahajan he is able to walk.

Mr Hrishikesh had been under treatment for high blood pressure for approximately 3 to 4 years. In 2016 one evening after coming from work he experienced weakness in his legs while starting his bike. He further experienced weakness in his face and arms. He was also unable to speak clearly. He was rushed to the doctor wherein he was diagnosed to have experienced an episode of stroke. He was then admitted at a hospital and underwent surgery to remove clot in the brain. Following this, he was advised physiotherapy rehabilitation as weakness persisted in his hands and he was unable to hold even a pen. Moreover, his gait had changed and he would not feel comfortable to walk without support.

“Conventional management involves use of medicines to break down the blood clot (anti-thrombotic and anti-coagulant drugs) or surgical removal of the clot (thrombectomy) followed by neuromuscular rehabilitation,” explains Dr Mahajan. However, conventional medicine does not address the root cause of the stroke; therefore complete recovery from symptoms does not occur.

On reading about cell based therapy on the internet, Hrishikesh decided to consult Dr Mahajan, and was advised a single session of cell based therapy and a personalized neuro rehabilitation program. Talking to Hrishikesh now, he responds, “I am able to feel that strength is improving in my legs. I can walk slowly without support. And I am able to open and close my fingers slowly, which I was unable to before treatment. I am happy with the positive changes in such a short span of time.” He continues, “I have been advised to perform physiotherapy exercises and yoga every day. This has helped me a lot in addition to the cell based therapy and I feel that this holistic treatment will help me resume my job soon.”

New treatment strategies focus on neuroregenerative approaches, among which the application of progenitor cells from bone marrow/adipose tissue has gained increasing attention. Dr Pradeep Mahajan adds, “These cells have the capacity of self-renewal giving rise to differentiated cells from various lineages. Mesenchymal stem cells are capable of differentiating into neurons on exposure to various inducing regimens and are capable of secretion of growth factors, such as VEGF, bFGF, and BDNF which are critical for neuronal survival”.

“Recovery after cell based therapy occurs through angiogenesis, neurogenesis, and synaptic plasticity. Cell based therapy has also been shown to reduce the size of infarcts and improve functional outcomes in stroke victims,” concludes Dr Mahajan.