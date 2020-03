On this Oral Health Day, we guide you on the different types of toothpaste available in the market and their effects on your gum health and oral hygiene.

Some estimates suggest that 90 per cent of people all over the world suffer from some sort of oral health issues at some point in their lifetime. But unfortunately, people often tend to ignore their oral health. Yes, even the most evolved and health conscious people trade off the health of their mouth while taking care of other diseases and conditions. So, in order to spread awareness about the significance of keeping your mouth healthy, World Oral Health Day is celebrated on 20th March every year. The theme for this day this year is ‘Say Ahh: Unite for Mouth Health’.

The good news is, most of your oral health issues can be easily sorted and avoided with proper care. Maintaining dental hygiene is the cornerstone of good oral health and toothpastes play a crucial role in keeping your gum and pearly whites in fine fettle.

CHOOSING THE RIGHT TOOTHPASTE

Gone are the days when you had limited choices for everything, let alone toothpaste. The isles of your departmental store lure you with too many options to choose from. But too many choices confuse you. On this Oral Health Day, let us help you pick up the right toothpaste for your pearly whites.

Each type of toothpaste has its unique benefit. So, you need to find answers to a few questions before selecting the right one for yourself. Ask these questions: Does it help with sensitivity? Is it good in taste? Do you really need a whitening toothpaste?

TOOTHPASTES TO TRY

On this Oral Health Day, we guide you on the different types of toothpaste available in the market and their effects on your gum health and oral hygiene.

Antimicrobial Toothpaste

Antimicrobial toothpaste contains an antibacterial agent named stannous fluoride. It not only provides anti-cavity benefits but is also very good for the people who suffer from sensitivity issues with their teeth.

Tartar-control Toothpaste

Tartar is dental calculus. It is a crusty deposit which traps stains on the teeth and may cause discolouration. Tartar-control toothpastes contain sodium pyrophosphate which helps to keep tartar from forming on your teeth. They also come with sodium hexametaphosphate, which helps in preventing tartar and stains above the gum line. But if you already have a stubborn tartar, only may not help. Consider a session of professional cleaning from your dentist.

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening toothpastes contain chemical or abrasive ingredients which help in either removing or preventing stains from forming. However, using them for long may erode your tooth enamel. So, consult your doctor before brushing your teeth with these toothpastes.