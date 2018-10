World Obesity Day is here and while we celebrate, it is important for us to know where from this special day came into existence. In case you are still not aware of all about it, here is what you need to know about World Obesity Day.

World Obesity Day, 2018: This year, the World Obesity Day focuses on weight stigma which is one of the last socially accepted forms of discrimination, according to the experts. The theme of World Obesity Day, 2018 is to change the present scenario and draw an end to the obesity stigma forever.

About World Obesity Day: World Obesity Day was flagged off in 2015 by the World Obesity Federation for stimulating and supporting practical solutions that would help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and to alter the obesity crisis, globally. The day aims to raise awareness about obesity, encourage advocacy and enhance the policies and also share experiences. This campaign touched 6 million people in 2016 and the number increased to a whopping 8 million in 2017. This year, it is expected to grow again.

What is World Obesity Federation?

World Obesity Federation stands for a group of professional members of the scientific, medical and research communities from across 50 regional and national obesity associations. The federation is committed towards creating a global community of organisations dedicated towards sorting out the global burden of obesity and coming up with necessary solutions. The mission of this federation is to lead and drive global efforts for reducing, preventing and treating obesity.