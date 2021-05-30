The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that tobacco smokers may be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as smoking involves contact of fingers with the lips, which increases the possibility of transmission of coronavirus from hand to mouth. Research also suggests that smokers are more prone to developing severe COVID-19 outcomes and death. This is because smoking impairs lung function, which makes it harder for the body to fight off coronaviruses. The World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use. On this occasion, Dr. Devender Singh, Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shed more light on the link between smoking and COVID-19 risk. Also Read - Smokers, vegetarians less vulnerable to COVID-19 infection: How does it affect you?

"The risk of serious infection, prerequisites of ventilatory help and death rate are multiplied in patients who are active smokers. Without appropriate treatment for Covid-19 disease, smoking remains an adverse factor in the result," he said.

Tobacco smoking increases risk of respiratory illnesses

Tobacco kills more than 8 million people internationally every year. More than 7 million of these are from direct tobacco use and around 1.2 million are because of non-smokers who are being exposed to passive smoke.

“Smoking is a proven risk factor for some respiratory contaminations and builds the seriousness of respiratory illnesses. Various investigations uncovered that active smoking and a background marked by smoking are altogether connected with expanded Covid-19 seriousness. Smoking cigarettes, bidis, warmed tobacco items can also increase the chance of transmission of Covid-19 infections,” Dr. Singh said.

Covid-19 is a serious infection that fundamentally harms the lungs. Smoking disables the lung function making it harder for the body to ward off Covid and other different infections. Tobacco is additionally a significantly perilous factor for non-communicable illnesses like cardiovascular infection, malignancy, respiratory sickness and diabetes which put individuals with these conditions at higher risk for serious disease when infected by Covid-19. Available data also suggest that smokers are at higher risk of suffering from severe sickness and demise due to Covid, the expert noted.

Within 20 minutes of quitting tobacco, there is a raised pulse and circulatory strain drop. Following 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in the circulatory system drops to normal. Within 2-12 weeks, the course improves and lung function increases.

Nicotine substitution treatments such as gum and fixes are intended to help smokers quit tobacco. The government advises smokers to find quick ways to stop smoking by utilizing demonstrated strategies like nicotine substitution treatments. The SARS-COV-2 pandemic should fill in as a force for patients and those in danger to keep up great wellbeing practices and end smoking.

Commit to Quit Smoking

For this year’s World No Tobacco Day celebration, the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a global campaign under the slogan “Commit to Quit” to help people quit tobacco use through various initiatives and digital tools.

According to the organisation, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced millions of tobacco users to try to quit smoking. More than half of tobacco users around the world want to quit smoking, but many don’t have access to quality tobacco cessation services. Currently, as per WHO, only a few countries provide comprehensive cessation service to help tobacco users to quit.

An appeal from healthcare workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disturb social orders around the world, health professionals around the world appeal to people to quit smoking. They believe that quitting smoking would address perhaps the most quickly modifiable factor to lessen the significant bleakness related to the sickness and severity brought on by Covid.

On World No Tobacco Day, Dr. Singh also suggested that governments, policymakers and other key partners should ensure that appropriate measures are taken to help people quit smoking.