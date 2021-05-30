The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that tobacco smokers may be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as smoking involves contact of fingers with the lips which increases the possibility of transmission of coronavirus from hand to mouth. Research also suggests that smokers are more prone to developing severe COVID-19 outcomes and death. This is because smoking impairs lung function which makes it harder for the body to fight off coronaviruses. The World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use. On this occasion Dr. Devender