Some estimates suggest that the global prevalence of multiple sclerosis, a progressive, degenerative neurological disorder, is around 2.5 million. However, the awareness about this condition is not very high. So, in order to raise awareness about this condition, World Multiple Sclerosis Day is celebrated global every year on 30th May.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder that takes a toll on the patient’s central nervous system that includes brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. In this condition, his own immune cells invade the protective sheath of your nerve fibres and disturb the communication between his brain the rest of the body. MS comes with quite a few disabling symptoms like vision and speech impairment, cognitive decline and numbness which restricts movements. That’s why, a person living with this condition may be dependent on the people around her to perform her daily chores. If you are the caregiver of an MS patient, make sure that he follows a healthy lifestyle. It will go a long way in helping him live better. On this World Multiple Sclerosis Day, we share a few tips that will enable you to give a better life to the MS patient you are caring for.

Watch out for areas where she needs your help

If your loved one has been diagnosed with MS, you might need to help her with chores like cooking, cleaning, shopping and childcare. Also, if the symptoms are severe, she may find it difficult to perform the basic chores bathing, dressing and eating.

Make sure he takes his meds on time

As a caregiver, you should keep a tab on the prescribed medicines, their dosage and timings. If a patient misses out on his medicine, he may experience a sudden episode of fall or unexpected loss of vision.

Ensure easier movement

You can bring a wheelchair or a walker at home to help the patient move around in the house without anyone’s help. Ensure that things don’t stay scattered on the floor to make the movement obstacle-free and reduce the chances of fall. Installing a ramp at the entrance of home can also come in handy.

Encourage healthy eating habits

In a study published in the journal Trials, the researchers revealed that a healthy diet can help MS patients to manage their symptoms well. The participants were asked to follow a diet low in saturated fats for 12 weeks and the results showed a significant increase in the life quality of the patients. Include a lot of probiotics, vitamin D and fibre-rich fruits and veggies in his diet. Also, talk to his doctor before giving him refined carbohydrates like bread, white rice and pasta, high-fat dairy products and gluten-rich foods. His diet shouldn’t be high in sodium or sugar.