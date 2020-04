Malaria is a crucial public health concern for India. It rears its head every monsoon and now we are just on the verge of the malaria season. @Shutterstock

The current COVID-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on the global health care system. In India too, the situation is no different. It has cost the country more than 500 lives and it continues to spread to new places every day. It is a tragic and one of the most disruptive events of this millennium. India has, so far, taken the right steps in containing the spread of the disease. But now concerns are emerging about the effects of India's COVID-19-related public health priorities on existing health programmes. Today is World Malaria Day. On this occasion, we need to revisit India's ongoing fight against this vector borne disease and how the country needs to maintain a balancing act between the current health crisis and ongoing concerns like malaria.

Malaria is a crucial public health concern for India. It rears its head every monsoon and now we are just on the verge of the malaria season. India, along with 19 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, carry almost 85 per cent of the global malaria burden, according to the World Malaria Report 2019. This disease has caused 4,05,000 deaths in 2018 alone. In India, malaria affects the financially weaker sections of society as well as pregnant mothers and children under the age of five.

India’s malaria eradication programme may suffer a setback

But now health officials fear that the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to a setback in the country's anti-malaria programmes. Mass-screening camps, sanitation, vector control and fogging is crucial in controlling the spread of malaria. But because of the current pandemic, there may be not enough people to take care of this. Most personnel are busy on the COVID-19 front. Moreover, because of social distancing and lockdown, it may not be possible for domestic mosquito breeding checkers to personally visit individual houses. Many areas in the country are already witnessing an increase in mosquitoes and it may only get worse if corrective measures are not taken soon.

India has maintained a consistent decline in malaria cases, but the COVID-19 crisis may change all that. Experts warn that cases may increase in malaria-endemic states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This will put more burden on healthcare professionals who are already reeling under current crisis.

Battling malaria in the middle of a pandemic

Malaria and COVID-19 share some common symptoms like fever, headache, body aches and weakness. But these two diseases are essentially different. According to WHO, we may be looking at more malaria deaths this year ‘if anti-malarial campaigns are suspended and supply of medicines is disrupted due to COVID-19 and related lockdowns’.

This applies to India too. As of now, the country-wide lockdown has restricted the movement of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), who visit remote areas and interiors of the country to offer early detection and treatment at the community level. If the lockdown continues, production and supply of malaria-related goods like insecticidal nets, rapid diagnostic tests and antimalarial medicines like hydroxychloroquine, may be affected.

On a positive note

The COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to healthcare professionals to battle malaria too. The disease surveillance programmes aimed at COVID-19 can also include malaria-related activities. It will be killing two birds with one stone. On World Malaria Day today, we should not lose sight of the ultimate goal, which is eradication of the disease.