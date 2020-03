The theme for World Kidney Day this year is ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care.’ ©Shutterstock

Today is World Kidney Day 2020. It is celebrated every year on the second Thursday of March to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys to our health. World Kidney Day is also a global awareness campaign to reduce the impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems. The theme for World Kidney Day 2020 is Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care.

According to the estimates of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), one in 10 adults are affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Kidney diseases are silent killers. Many who are living with kidney disease don’t know about it.

Chronic kidney disease is a progressive loss in kidney function, which may be caused by diabetes, high blood pressure and other disorders. In the early stages of chronic kidney disease, you may hardly notice any signs or symptoms. But early detection and treatment is important to keep chronic kidney disease from getting worse. So, be aware of the below signs and symptoms of kidney disease to get treated early:

Feel tired, weak and have trouble concentrating

When kidney function falls, there can be buildup of toxins and impurities in the blood. This can make you feel tired, weak and hard to concentrate. Kidney disease may also cause anaemia, which results in weakness and fatigue.

Have trouble sleeping

Due to the buildup of toxins in the blood, you may find it difficult to sleep. People with chronic kidney disease suffer more from sleep apnea, compared with the general population.

Dry and itchy skin

Your kidneys help to keep the right balance of minerals and nutrients in your blood. Dry and itchy skin can be a sign of the mineral and bone disease, which may result from advanced kidney disease.

Changes in your urinary function

Change in the amount and frequency of the urine you pass is a common symptom of kidney disease. You may experience –

Increase or decrease in amount of urine you pass

increase or decrease in frequency, especially at night.

Your urine becomes darker than usual

You feel the urge to urinate but unable to do so

Difficulty or pain while urinating

Sometimes you may have difficulty or pain while emptying the bladder. This is a possible sign of a urinary tract infection. If the infection reaches to your kidneys, you might also experience fever and pain in your back.

Blood in the urine

If you notice this sign, you should get it tested immediately. A decrease in your kidney function can cause blood cells in the body to leak out into the urine. In addition, blood in the urine can be a sign of tumours, kidney stones or an infection.