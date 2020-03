Today is an important day for all of us. It’s World Kidney Day 2020 and it is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys to our health. According to the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), one in 10 adults are affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is a progressive loss in kidney function. When you lose about 85-90% of your kidney function, you will develop end stage kidney failure. This means your kidneys can’t function on their own anymore. Dialysis is the most common treatment for severe kidney failure. If you want to know more about this treatment, read on –

How dialysis works?

When your kidneys don’t work, there can be buildup of toxins and impurities in the blood. Dialysis does not cure kidney disease; but it helps remove waste from the blood when your kidneys fail to do so.

Types of dialysis

There are two types of dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Before you start dialysis, your doctor will do a minor surgery. For hemodialysis, your doctor will create a vascular access in your arm or leg from where your blood will be removed and then returned to your body. For peritoneal dialysis, the doctor will put a catheter into your belly to let a liquid (dialysate) flow into and out of your body.

You will need about three treatments each week, and each hemodialysis treatment takes about four hours.

Side effects of dialysis

One of the major side effects of hemodialysis is developing a blood clot in your vascular access. It needs to be removed. You may also get an infection near your access.

Infection inside your belly, also called peritonitis, is the main risk of peritoneal dialysis. Feeling nauseous or dizzy from dialysis treatments are common and these side effects lessen over time.

Is it ok to travel while on dialysis?

Dialysis is a standardized treatment and you will dialysis centres anywhere easily. So, you can travel while on dialysis. However, make sure to plan ahead and make an appointment for dialysis at another centre before you go.

Insurance covers 80% of your dialysis cost

Those with end stage renal failure are likely eligible for Medicare insurance coverage, which covers up to 80% of the cost.