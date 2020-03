Kidney diseases can be debilitating if not addressed on time. When this vital organ of your body fails to function, you have only two choices left: Dialysis or kidney transplant. However, there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding these two procedures and renal diseases altogether. As we celebrate World Kidney Day today, get your facts about renal facts right.

You can survive with one kidney

One healthy kidney can very well perform the function of two. However, there is an increased risk high blood pressure if you have just one kidney. You may be born with just one (and you won’t even know it!). Also, only one of these organs may be functional while the other doesn’t work.

The aim of World Kidney Day is to increase awareness about the renal diseases and various procedures associated with them. Dialysis is one important medical intervention that many living with a kidney disorder has to undergo. But you can choose not to go through this process. In that case, the treatment approach will be symptom control. Discuss with your doctor for a concrete plan of action. You may need dialysis if your kidneys fail to filter even 30 ml of blood per minute, or are able to perform only 10-20- per cent of their function.

Kidney diseases aren’t always curable

Unfortunately, that is true. However, through lifestyle changes, you can stop the depletion of your kidney function. Lifestyle changes include quitting smoking and keeping your blood pressure levels under control. If you haven’t already brought about these lifestyle modifications, then World Kidney Day is the best occasion to start making these changes.

Certain diseases cause kidney failure

Diabetes and high BP are the major culprits behind this condition. Monitor the health of your kidneys if you have any of these conditions.

You can get pregnant even after donating a kidney

Yes, that’s true. However, you need to be extra cautious about your blood pressure and protein in the urine during your gestational period. You will also require more frequent health check-ups.

You need to be on a diet low in potassium and phosphate

Consult a nutritionist if you are suffering from a kidney disease. Potassium and phosphate are harmful substances that your kidneys won't be able to eliminate if their functionality depletes. Your doctor may also ask you to eliminate salt intake

Life expectancy for people on dialysis varies

Generally, people on dialysis live for 5-10 years. However, if you are in your 20s, you may live for more than 20 years. The elderly population, in the age bracket of 70-75, on the other hand, are likely to survive for around 2-3 years.

Your fertility improves after a kidney transplant

Yes, you heard us right. However, there should be a gap of one year between a transplant and conception. In fact, wait until your kidney function stabilises. Consult your doctor before you plan to conceive.