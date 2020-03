You need to take care of your kidneys for overall health. Any infection in this organ can have serious implications on your well-being. @Shutterstock

Today is World Kidney Day. Observed on the second Thursday of March, the theme for World Kidney Day 2020 is Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care. It was first observed in 2006 in 66 countries. This global awareness campaign was initiated by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the IFKF. The aim of this day is to spread awareness about kidney diseases and the importance of preventive measures and primary care. According to the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), around 850 million people around the world have kidney problems. The Foundation also adds that one in 10 adults fall prey to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the numbers are increasing alarmingly.

You need to take care of your kidneys for overall health. Any infection in this organ can have serious implications on your well-being. Very often, a recurring urinary tract infection (UTI) or a bladder infection may be an indication of early kidney infection. If left untreated, these infections can spread to one or both the kidneys. This, in turn, can lead to kidney scarring and damage. Sometimes, such infections may also lead to sepsis, a potentially fatal condition where infection spreads to your blood stream.

If you have a kidney infection, you need to get prompt medical attention. If you like, you can try out alternative therapies and remedies along with medical treatment. It is absolutely essential that you consult a doctor for any kidney ailment, however minor it may be. Your doctor will probably recommend antibiotics and tell you to drink more water. If your infection is severe, you may be admitted in hospital. But you can avoid this by also taking a few natural measures to boost your kidney health yourself. Let us see how you can do that on this World Kidney Day 2020.

Drink water

This will help you to get rid of toxins and bacteria from the body. It will also flush and clear your urinary system. Make sure you drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day.

Cranberry juice helps

This fruit is known to prevent UTIs and bladder infections. This, in turn, keeps your kidneys safe. But try to choose the natural variety. Check the label and avoid packs that say added sugar. You can also have it in the form of supplements.

Add probiotics to your diet

This helps good bacteria in your gut and boosts digestive health. It can also help your kidneys to expel bodily wastes easily.

Have more vitamin C

This is an antioxidant that protects your body from oxidative stress. This boosts kidney health. Vitamin C can also provide protection against scarring of kidneys and stimulate the production of enzymes in this organ.

Apples are good too

These have amazing anti-inflammatory properties that can boost kidney health. It also hastens the healing process after an infection.