World Is Not Ready: Experts Warn After US Confirms Two New Cases of Highly Contagious Fungal Disease

"World not prepared" for highly-contagious fungal disease as first two women cases are confirmed in the United States.

The United States has confirmed two cases of highly contagious and drug-resistant fungal disease, known as tinea or ringworm. The two new cases have raised an alarm among medical professionals across the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two women, aged 28 and 47 have tested positive for being infected with the highly drug-resistant strain of ringworm.

Talking to the media about these two new cases, the experts stated that the world is not ready yet for the spread of this highly contagious fungal disease. "The world is not yet prepared for what will likely become a slowly evolving epidemic of these skin infections," CDC officials quoted as saying.

Ringworm: What To Know

Ringworm is a contagious itching skin disease which occurs in small circular patches, caused mainly by fungi. In the recent two cases, the CDC has stated that the two infected women experienced lesions on various parts of their bodies. They also suffered sores on their neck, buttocks, thighs and abdomen. "These two cases are being investigated and their family members are under medical vigilance as most of them are showing the symptoms of the infection," CDC stated.

How does it spread? Talking about how the fungal disease spread from one individual to another, the experts stated that the infection can spread easily within school and home environments. "Skin fungal infections are transmitted from one person to another through intimate contact. These fungi can survive for a long time on the skin, which is a concern," experts stated.

Is India At Risk Too?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that the strain of ringworm in these cases is Trichophyton indotineae, which is currently spreading in India and other parts of South Asia. "This new terbinafine-resistant fungus which has been confirmed in the United States are a new species called Trichophyton indotineae and they were first identified in India."

All About The Fungal Diseases

Ringworm is a contagious fungal infection skin disease which is caused by common mould-like parasites that live on the cells in the outer layer of your skin. Both ringworm and tinea infections are hard to cure and can come back easily if proper treatment is not given. The transmission process of these fungi is also a concern as they can easily spread in any environment where the infected person is physically coming in contact with a non-infected individual.

Symptoms of Ringworm You Should Know

Ringworm can affect the skin on almost any part of the body as well as fingernails and toenails. Some of the most common symptoms of ringworm are:

Itchy skin Ring-shaped rash Red, scaly, cracked skin Hair loss

Ringworm Prevention Tips

The right way to deal with a ringworm infection is to keep your skin clean and dry. Wear clean clothes, take a bath frequently with soap and water, don't walk barefoot in areas like locker rooms or public showers, and clip your fingernails and toenails short and keep them clean.

