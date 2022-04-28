World Immunisation Week: Saving Lives With Vaccines

Hospital and Home vaccination can’t be compared to each other, but the idea is to keep the immunisation of little children on track and make the best possible option available.

The invention of vaccines marks the greatest breakthrough in modern medicine. In this World Immunisation Week, let us look at the many benefits.

COVID -19 brought about unprecedented disruption to lives globally. However, this is where vaccines came in as a vital arsenal to curb the rapid transmission of the disease and in controlling the pandemic situation in the world. COVID-19 vaccines have also curtailed the morbidity and mortality associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. As per a report, the COVID-19 vaccine halved the overall viral attack rate (from 9% to 4.5%), over 300 days apart from reducing the rate of adverse outcomes.[1]

Reinstating global health

Since the time the first vaccine was administered, they have proven to be an efficient strategy for reinstating global health. Ever since the first dose was developed against smallpox in 1796, multiple vaccines targeting life-threatening and communicable diseases have undergone trials and have been approved. In the last decade alone (2000-2019), vaccines have saved 37 million lives and are likely to avert up to 69 million deaths until 2030.2

The need for timely immunisation

The invention of vaccines marks the greatest breakthrough in modern medicine. They have proven to be life-saving for several yesteryear deleterious infections, such as rabies and polio. They have also helped in cutting down complications and deaths across age groups and populations. Immunization schedules for newborns now commence at birth and are continued until adolescence. Timely immunization has rendered many illnesses and infections harmless. Nowadays, regular immunization of the elderly and geriatric populations is also being advocated, thereby ensuring health for all.

Enhancing lives and reducing fatalities

Vaccines have also aided in better survival of pregnant women and new babies. Over the past two decades, they have helped in saving more than five million lives each year. Today's vaccines maintain international standards, thanks to the global collaboration and implementation of stringent testing protocols. Safe and effective vaccines further enhance lives and reduce fatalities.

Need of the hour: Widening vaccine access

However, vaccines still continue to elude many in the rural and backward areas of the country. Hence, many children do not gain the benefits of vaccines. Statistics from the year 2020 suggest that nearly 23 million children did not have access to basic vaccines despite the free child-vaccination campaigns in many countries. In the same year, the number of completely unvaccinated children saw a new high of 3.4 million. While the global coverage dropped from 86% in 2019, to 83% in 2020. Furthermore, only 19 new vaccines were introduced in 2020, which marked a steep decline. During this year, even the cervical cancer vaccination uptake saw a new low.[2]

The Indian government has been taking steps towards vaccination since 1985, when the universal immunization programme was launched across pan India. However, what is lacking is awareness and, therefore, work is needed at both the macro and micro levels in every corner of the country. The need of the hour is better and widespread awareness around vaccination and its benefits for a healthy life and preventing co-morbidities or death due to preventable diseases. After all, everyone has the right to a healthy life.

(This article is authored by Dr. Vishal Sehgal, President, Medical Services, Portea Medical)

Total Wellness is now just a click away.









