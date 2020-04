World immunisation Week is observed every year from 24-30 April. The aim of this week is to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against diseases. Immunisation saves innumerable lives every year and this is why it is recognized as one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions. But unfortunately, even today, more than 20 million children are still unvaccinated and under-vaccinated across the world. This year the theme is ‘Vaccines Work for All’. The campaign focuses on how vaccines as well as the people who develop, deliver and receive them are vaccine champions by working to protect the health of everyone, everywhere. Also Read - Can farts spread the COVID-19 infection?

The World Immunization Week was endorsed by the World Health Assembly during its May 2012 meeting. Since then, more than 180 countries and territories worldwide participate in activities that seek to raise awareness on immunization and its importance. Earlier, Immunization Week activities were observed on different dates in different parts of the world.

Importance of immunisation

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic that is threatening the entire world. Because of this, unfortunately, there has been a scaling back of vaccine delivery. But this can cause easily preventable deaths. The current scenario is a grim reminder of the fact that new diseases can spread when there is no immunity against them or a vaccine to prevent them.

At the same time, in recent years, there have been sporadic outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, diphtheria and yellow fever to name a few. Hence, it is important to stay up to date with vaccinations while also fighting the CIVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t ignore your child’s vaccinations

Parents and pediatricians across the world are putting off some important vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts fear that this may lead to many preventable diseases later in the year. The World Health Organisation says that immunization is an essential health service which may be affected by the current Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent statement, the premier organisations said that ‘disruption of immunization services, even for brief periods, will result in increased numbers of susceptible individuals and raise the likelihood of outbreak-prone vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs) such as measles.” Thanks to the Covid-19 crisis, many parents who normally support vaccinations are avoid going to a doctor’s office for their kid’s immunisation.

The risks of delaying immunisation

Short-term delays in some immunizations may not make much of a difference. But some may lead to outbreaks or even epidemics later on. Without the protection of vaccinations, many children may develop lifelong complications too. Polio is on such vaccination that you must not put off.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says that “immunizing the youngest children is top priority”. Of course the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is there if you have to take your child to a health centre for vaccination. But if you are careful about the whole thing, the benefits of immunization outweigh the risks to a great extent. By taking a little risk, you will be assuring your child of a healthy future. The situation is not ideal, but this is something that has to be done. After all, it would kind of defeat the purpose if you put your child at risk of some preventable disease just because you are trying to avoid COVID-19.