A campaign titled ‘Empowering People against Hepatitis: The Empathy Campaign’ has been started jointly by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. This is to spread awareness about Hepatitis C, that impacts approximately 60 lakh to 1.1 crore persons every year in the country.

The campaign was launched at an event on 3rd December at Metro Bhavan. On this occasion, more than 250 DMRC staff were screened and were vaccinated in the health check-up camp just after a pledge taking ceremony. Notably, a study conducted in 2014 has informed that ones most at risk from Hepatitis C are people who inject drugs (PWID).

About this major issue, Dr. Sanjay Sarin, head of operations, FIND India was quoted as saying, “Injecting drug use is a major route of Hepatitis C virus (HCV) in north India, especially Punjab, which has very high rates of substance abuse. A study indicates there is an urgent need to expand HCV counseling and testing for IDUs in India, and to implement interventions that will decrease HCV associated injection risk behavior to prevent a surge in the incidence of HIV infection in this population.”