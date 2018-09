World Heart Day is on September 29th 2018.

Heart problems plague the young and old alike, especially if you don’t take care of your heart and remain ignorant about it. So, we are going to highlight ways to take care of your heart so that you don’t have to be slave to pills to keep your heart kicking. So, here Dr Samir Kubba, Principal Consultant, Max Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital, Vaishali, tells us how to take care of our heart age-wise to keep your heart healthy and safe it from falling prey to cardiovascular diseases.

In your 20s…

When you are in your 20s, heart health isn’t likely to be your top priority. But establishing healthy habits now is going to lay the groundwork for a strong heart later in life. This will go a long way to keep your heart healthy and help you go mountain biking, running or being otherwise active well into your 50s, 60s and beyond. One simple thing that you can so in your 20s is to ditch the fast-food menus. What you eat fuels your mind-body-soul and keeps your internal organ healthy. Do opt for food that spells health in every way like go for a grilled (not fried) chicken sandwich, fresh fruit and a bottle of water in place of a burger, fries and soda. Keep a tab on how much time you spend on your mobile. Too much time spent with the device is going to make your sedentary life even worse, so better leave the device behind and go for a walk or run. Apart from burning calories, you will do your heart a great deal of good.

In your 30s and 40s…

Juggling relationships, careers, finances, kids’ schedules can be stressful. Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your cardiovascular, immune, digestive and mental and nervous systems. The good news is, effective stress management doesn’t have to be time consuming or expensive, and it can help you be better equipped to handle life’s everyday challenges. Get six to eight hours of quality sleep. Many of us are sleep deprived. Several large studies have linked sleep deprivation with poor work performance, driving accidents, relationship issues, mood problems and-you guessed it-heart disease. Getting a good quality sleep will give you the mental focus and energy to tackle the busy day ahead. Practice stress management techniques. Besides being calming, ancient practices such as deep breathing, meditation and yoga can have a positive effect on blood pressure, lung capacity, heart rate, circulation and muscle tone. Even if you manage to do it for just 20 minutes a day you will be amazed to see the benefits.

In your 50s (and beyond!)…

By age 50 you become complacent and settle into a comfortable, sedentary lifestyle. If you haven’t made physical activity part of your daily routine, now’s the time to do it. This is not going to be easy at this age but indulging in any kind of physical activity 3 or 4 times a week for a good 30-40 minutes can deliver profound health benefits. It can lower blood pressure, induce weight loss and lower heart rate. However, your heart might be weak and in need of attention at the moment. So, check with your doctor before starting any exercise program, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions. Start slow and low. Most first-time exercisers start too aggressively at this age, which can be detrimental to heart health. While it may feel good to “be out there again” overdoing it will do your more harm than good. To ensure your long term success, start slowly and gradually build up to your goals. So, if your long term goal is to run 5ks, start by walking, then gradually increase your pace and distance. Do something you enjoy so it doesn’t get strenuous like dancing, gardening, and dog-walking all can be good forms of exercise.